Brighton-based jewellery entrepreneur shines as finalist in National Women’s Business Awards

From Brighton’s North Laine to Blackpool’s iconic ballroom - Alice Cripps is taking her sparkle nationwide. The founder of Posh Totty Designs is turning heads (and necklaces) as a finalist in the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards, celebrating women in business!

Alice Cripps, founder of Posh Totty Designs, has been named a finalist in the Family Business category at the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of female entrepreneurship.

Alice launched Posh Totty Designs in 2004 with a simple but powerful idea: to handmake personalised jewellery that tells a story. She was the first in the UK to bring custom hand-stamped pieces to market, creating a business rooted in sentiment, sustainability, and craft. Two decades on, Posh Totty Designs is still proudly handmade in the UK, using recycled silver, gold, and ethically sourced gemstones. These are not just beautiful pieces - they’re modern heirlooms, crafted to celebrate life’s most meaningful moments.

Alice’s creative vision, commitment to ethical production, and ability to build a loyal team and customer base have seen her grow from a kitchen-table startup to a household name with a thriving online presence and shops in Brighton and London. Her journey is a testament to innovation, resilience, and the power of family values in business.

Now in its 14th year, the EVAS honour the innovators, trailblazers, and community changemakers who are shaping the future of UK enterprise. This year’s 144 finalists represent every corner of Great Britain and an incredibly diverse range of businesses; from artisan bakers and wellness practitioners to manufacturers of airline components, cyber experts and care providers.

With 25% of this year’s entrants turning over £1 million or more, and 5% surpassing £10 million, the EVAS are helping to spotlight the economic strength and leadership of women in business - something Alice exemplifies.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAS, said: “This proves what we’ve always known - there’s huge, untapped potential in women-led businesses. These figures show that when given the opportunity and support, women scale, succeed, and lead with impact.”

As a finalist, Alice will take part in interviews with an independent judging panel, a public vote, and the #EVAS2025 campaign. Also, as part of this year’s celebrations, an exclusive EVAS Reception will be held at the House of Commons, where finalists will have the chance to connect with previous winners, business leaders, and decision-makers.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council said “Blackpool Council is proud to sponsor the Family Business category at the EVAs, recognising the resilience, legacy and entrepreneurial spirit that family-run enterprises bring to our region. We are committed to supporting local businesses which is why we created the perfect home in The Robinson, a hub for growth and innovation."

The winners will be announced at a dazzling awards ceremony on Friday 26 September, held in the iconic Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

To view the full list of 2025 finalists and learn more about this year’s celebration, visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk