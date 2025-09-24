Brighton & Hove powers ahead with new EV charging contracts

The growth of Brighton & Hove’s electric vehicle infrastructure has taken another significant step forward, with the city signing two new contracts that will see more than 1,200 chargepoints installed across neighbourhoods, car parks and key transport hubs. The agreements, with Blink Charging UK and Believ, underline Brighton & Hove’s ambition to be at the forefront of the electric transition and to provide accessible, reliable charging for residents and visitors alike.

The announcement comes only weeks after a separate deal with Char.gy to deliver more than 6,000 lamppost chargers, 1,800 of which are due to arrive over the next three years. With support from the Department for Transport’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund, worth £2.8 million, these projects together will add thousands of new chargepoints to a network that already numbers around 500. By the end of the decade, Brighton & Hove expects to have one of the most comprehensive EV charging systems in the country, a striking achievement for a city where many households lack off-street parking and therefore rely on public infrastructure to make the switch viable.

The two new contracts have different emphases, each designed to meet the needs of a varied population of EV drivers. Blink’s agreement focuses on the roll-out of fast chargers, with around 1,000 units set to be installed. These will typically provide a full charge within a few hours, making them ideal for residents charging overnight or workers topping up while parked for the day. Blink will also take responsibility for electrifying car-club bays, a move that ensures shared mobility can grow in tandem with clean energy. The company has promised flexible tariffs and dynamic pricing, helping drivers to balance cost with convenience.

Believ’s role is to deliver a network of rapid and ultra-rapid chargers. More than 200 of these will be installed, supported by two flagship charging hubs capable of delivering an 80 per cent charge in under an hour, with the fastest chargers achieving this in as little as ten minutes. Tariffs are being designed with competitiveness in mind, and there will be discounted rates for local residents. Believ is also embedding technology that goes beyond charging alone. Air-quality sensors will be fitted to monitor the environmental benefits of EV uptake, allowing the council to demonstrate the improvements in cleaner air that follow the growth of one of the fastest developing charging infrastructures in the country.

The Charge and Drive event supported by Blink and BHCC hosted over 400 test drives in April this year

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet Member for Transport and City Infrastructure, describes the new partnerships as transformative for the city. He points to the importance of competition, with three operators now active in Brighton & Hove, ensuring prices remain fair while coverage expands. He also emphasises that the combination of national LEVI funding, private investment and the city’s own innovation will guarantee clean, affordable energy for transport across Sussex in the years ahead. His words echo a growing confidence in the city’s position as a leader in the EV transition.

The partnerships also reflect the identities of the companies involved. Blink Charging UK is part of a global EV charging business that has built a strong foothold in Britain through the acquisition of EB Charging, a Hertfordshire-based operator that had pioneered council-led installations across the country. Blink has been working with Brighton & Hove for more than five years, and Managing Director Alex Calnan has spoken of his pride in extending that relationship. For Blink, Brighton represents an opportunity to demonstrate how its technology and approach to flexible tariffs can work at scale in a busy, diverse city.

Believ, meanwhile, is one of the newer names in the UK’s charging landscape but already has significant backing from Liberty Global and Zouk Capital. Its mission is to build a high-quality, accessible network powered entirely by renewable energy. Earlier this year, Believ secured hundreds of millions of pounds in funding to expand its national presence, and Brighton & Hove has been chosen as a showcase city for its rapid-charging ambitions. Chief Executive Guy Bartlett describes the city as an ideal partner, pointing to its thriving tourism economy and the large number of residents without driveways, factors that make robust public charging essential. He highlights too the importance of the air-quality sensors, which he believes will provide clear evidence that switching to EVs can deliver tangible health benefits in urban environments.

These latest announcements build on a local story that has deep roots. Brighton was among the earliest adopters of on-street charging, thanks to Elektromotive, the pioneering company based in Sussex that began installing public chargepoints in the city more than fifteen years ago. That heritage has given Brighton & Hove a head start, but in recent years the momentum has accelerated dramatically. Events such as the Charge and Drive showcase, co-promoted by the council and supported by Blink, have helped residents and businesses see first-hand how electric transport can fit into everyday life. Likewise, the London to Brighton Electric Vehicle Rally, which draws national media attention every summer, has provided Believ with a platform to demonstrate its commitment to public engagement and its support for the city’s clean-energy ambitions. The council has backed both events, recognising the role of visibility and education in encouraging wider adoption.

A Blink charger in action

There remain challenges. Grid capacity must keep pace with demand, particularly for ultra-rapid hubs that draw significant power. Reliability is another concern: broken or poorly maintained chargepoints can undermine confidence, so strong service agreements will be crucial. Tariffs must be transparent and simple, ensuring residents are not left confused by dynamic pricing. And of course, site selection matters. Chargers need to be where people live, shop and work, not hidden away where they are inconvenient or inaccessible. Yet these challenges are surmountable, and the contracts with Blink and Believ show that the council has given thought to these issues, from offering discounted tariffs for residents to ensuring accessibility standards are met.

Perhaps the most exciting prospect is the broader cultural change that this infrastructure will enable. As charging becomes easier, cheaper and more visible, more drivers will feel confident about making the switch. That in turn creates a virtuous circle: more EVs on the road, cleaner air in the city, and greater demand for still more charging options. Believ’s air-quality sensors will provide data to back up what residents will likely notice themselves – fresher air, less pollution, and a tangible improvement in the quality of city life.

For Sussex as a whole, Brighton & Hove’s progress has significance beyond the city’s boundaries. West Sussex County Council has its own programmes in development, and together the region is beginning to look like a national leader in the practical rollout of charging infrastructure. For a county that prides itself on innovation, sustainability and a forward-thinking approach to transport, these latest contracts mark another step towards a cleaner, greener future.

As Brighton & Hove continues to expand its charging network, the city is becoming a testbed for how the UK can manage the EV transition in dense, historic urban areas where private driveways are a rarity. If it succeeds, it won’t just be local residents and visitors who benefit, but communities across the country looking for a model of how to deliver a fair, accessible and reliable public charging system. For now, the news that Blink and Believ are joining forces with the council is a cause for celebration — and a reminder that the road to net zero is being paved not just with ambition, but with practical steps that make everyday change possible.