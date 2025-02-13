Brighton Marina appoints new centre director
With a wealth of experience in the retail landscape, from operations to customer facing initiatives, newly appointed Centre Director, Louise is passionate about reinvigorating the Marina and creating a vibrant, community-focused destination.
Born and raised in Brighton, with roots in the city running deep, Louise understands the unique character of the city and is committed to enhancing Brighton Marina as a welcoming space that reflects the spirit of its guests.
Louise Taylor, Centre Director at Brighton Marina, commented: “I’m incredibly proud to have taken on this role.
“Having grown up here, I have a personal connection to Brighton and its people, and my vision is to breathe new life into the Marina, creating a hub where locals and visitors feel equally at home.
“By working closely with our brand partners, I aim to foster a sense of community and ensure the Marina continues to thrive as a unique destination for shopping, dining, and leisure.”
With an array of specialist stores, cafés and restaurants, as well as an eight-screen cinema, 26-lane bowling alley, 12-hole indoor golf course and casino, all alongside Britain’s largest marina, guests can enjoy a unique day out experience at Brighton Marina. For more information, please visit brightonmarina.co.uk/