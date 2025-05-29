Brighton’s Altnets named in The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work 2025

What started as a three-person telecoms start-up working out of a makeshift office in Brighton has now earned a place among the UK’s most exceptional employers, officially recognised by The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025.

In cooperation with top employee experience platform WorkL, Brighton-based telecoms infrastructure specialist, Altnets, has been named one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025. The award celebrates companies around the UK that prioritise employee engagement, inclusivity, and well-being in all aspects of their operations.

Founded in 2020 with just three employees and no permanent workplace, Altnets today employs 17 individuals and runs from a state-of-the-art office overlooking Brighton Marina. Brighton has long been recognised as a forward-thinking city where people and businesses thrive, with local companies frequently earning national recognition for their workplace culture. Altnets is proud to contribute to that legacy.

Co-Founder and Director Sam Bangle commented, "This award reflects the outstanding team we've built at Altnets.

Altnets Team

"What makes us unique is the passion, creativity, and focus our employees bring to their jobs. Without them, Altnets wouldn't be the business it is today.”

From 33 clients in 2021 to over 100 by 2024, Altnets has expanded rapidly, but its ultimate objective remains unchanged: to connect communities digitally across the country, while cultivating a thriving, people-first culture within its team.

With its comprehensive healthcare plans and insurance benefits, annual excursions for the team, monthly social gatherings, and flexible work schedule designed to encourage a healthy work-life balance, Altnets is creating a working experience where staff members feel appreciated, encouraged, and seen.

“We’re more than a company that serves people – we’re powered by our people,” Bangle added. "Our success demonstrates that, alongside our efforts to build digital connections throughout the UK, we are equally committed to maintaining a thriving and encouraging community here in Brighton."

Altnet is one of only two Brighton-based companies to be named in the ‘Small Organisation’ category of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025 – and the only telecoms business of its size to be featured nationwide. This rare distinction demonstrates Altnets' commitment to its employees and solidifies its standing as a leader in a field that isn't frequently praised for having an impressive workplace culture. While men largely dominate the telecom sector, Altnets actively strives to diversify its workforce by recruiting more women than the industry average. It offers additional evidence that Altnets is one of Brighton's best places to work and is establishing the benchmark for small businesses in the UK.

The Sunday Times commented: “Recognition is the watchword at this Brighton telecoms company. Its 17 staff enjoy structured rewards, team-building and social events, including pizza days and charity skydives. There is also a commitment to personal development, professional certifications and leadership coaching, and a wellness programme to ensure they care for themselves. They enjoy private healthcare, mental health support and David Lloyd gym membership. Volunteering days allow people to give back to a cause they care about.”

Open communication, respect, and enjoyment are the foundations of the Altnets culture, reflected in schedule flexibility, opportunities for professional development, and regular after-work socials. The outcome is an unrivalled staff community and a place of employment where employees genuinely enjoy being part of.

This recognition from The Sunday Times is more than simply an award - it’s an endorsement of the uplifting, collaborative culture that each team member works to develop and sustain.

A Small Business Doing Big Things

With a mission to digitally connect communities across the UK - and an equally powerful commitment to connecting its people - Altnets is proving that inclusivity and innovation can coexist. As the only Brighton-based company and the only telecoms business to make the Small Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025 list, Altnets is setting a new benchmark for what a great workplace can look like. For those looking to join a company where people come first, Altnets is one to watch.

Whether you're starting out or looking for your next step in the industry, Altnets is always keen to connect with passionate, driven individuals who want to be part of something special. For any enquiries, email: [email protected]