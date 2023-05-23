Brighton's Vero Screening gains senior compliance expertise with new appointment

Vero Screening, an Accurate Background company, has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Gavin Tagg. Gavin will be taking on the role of Senior Vice President Associate General Counsel for parent company Accurate Background and will sit on both the Vero and Accurate leadership teams.

Gavin Tagg, Senior Vice President Associate General Counsel

In this new role, he will guide and enhance both Accurate and Vero’s global legal and compliance expertise, increasing their joint capabilities to serve clients around the world.

Based in Vero’s Brighton headquarters, Gavin will deliver expert legal guidance across all Accurate companies as they continue their global growth. Vero, a market-leading supplier of global screening services, was acquired by Accurate in 2022.

“To meet the needs of our clients worldwide, it is vital that we have extensive legal and compliance knowledge,” said Accurate Chief Legal Officer David Wheeler. “The background screening industry and compliance landscape are dynamic, and we need to continue to be at the forefront. With the addition of Gavin, I’m confident that we are well positioned to continue to navigate the complexities of background screening compliance on a global level.”

Rupert Emson, CEO at Vero, added: “I have no doubt that Gavin will be a huge asset to us here at Vero. To have someone with such a comprehensive legal background and with his credentials sitting on our leadership team is fantastic. I know I speak for the whole team when I say that we’re very much looking forward to the support he will be able to provide on some of the more complex areas of employment screening compliance.”

A qualified barrister, Gavin spent the early part of his career in sole legal counsel roles before focusing on the leadership of legal and compliance teams. He brings almost 25 years of post-qualified legal experience.In his most recent role at Adecco Group (SVP General Counsel and Regional Head of Integrity and Compliance, UK & Ireland), Gavin sat on the board of directors and held responsibility for forty staff members. Having worked with Adecco for almost ten years, his prior roles include Interquest Group, Spring Group PLC, Ballintrae Limited and Penna PLC.