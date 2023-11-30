Building society with Haywards Heath branch announces charity partner to help people enter world of work

A building society with a branch in Haywards Heath has chosen its charity partner.

Yorkshire Building Society, which has a branch on South Road, will partner with FareShare until June 2026, raising funds to support the charity’s Building Skills for the Future programme.

This scheme aims to help 2,500 people enter the world of work. Visit fareshare.org.uk.

Susan Allen, chief executive at Yorkshire Building Society said: “Our partnership with FareShare will help thousands of people improve their employability and financial wellbeing. As a member-owned organisation, supporting our local communities is an important part of our purpose. We want to provide Real Help for Real Life and help build financial resilience. We have been so impressed with how FareShare not only provides much needed immediate help to vulnerable people but also reduces food waste, and works to improve the root causes of food poverty.”

She said: “Our fundraising target is £1million, and we know our colleagues will really get behind this partnership.”

FareShare is the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste and redistributes quality surplus food from the food industry to more than 8,500 local charities across the UK.

The Building Skills for the Future programme offers coaching, support, practical workshops and work experience. It also offers face-to-face sessions and workshops and helps people build skills like CV writing and job searching.

