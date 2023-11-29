It’s Christmas returned to Burgess Hill town centre for a day of ‘walkabout’ entertainers, great performances and free activities.

The event took place in Church Walk on Saturday, November 25, starting with some onstage hilarity from Tomfoolery who had children and parents joining in the mayhem.

A Burgess Hill Town Council spokesperson said: “He was followed by performances from Ariel Academy, Southway Junior School choir, Mollie Thompson (runner up of Mid Sussex Search for a Star), Haywards Heath College and the Sussex Harmonisers, who all wowed the crowd with their singing. Burgess Hill Marching Youth filled the town centre with their fantastic renditions of well-known songs, marching from The Martlets, through Market Place shopping centre to finish their performance in front of the stage – they drew the crowds. Mid Sussex Radio were on hand all day to compare the acts.”

There were many free activities for families, including crafts run by the Burgess Hill Crafters Market in the Kiln, Mrs H face painting in the Help point and the Polly the Photobooth Caravan. There were also many items to buy from stallholders, plus community groups to meet.

The Imperial Outlanders wore their Star Wars and Marvel costumes while Dickensian Christmas Ding Dong showed off a magical musical machine. The Flying Buttresses also debuted their new act ‘Present Company’. Santa’s grotto was a success thanks to Central Sussex Rotary, Burgess Hill District Lions Club, Mid Sussex Round Table and Burgess Hill & District Rotary Club.

Mid Sussex Search for a Star winner George Stathakis performed as it got dark. The winners of the Mayor’s Christmas Card Competition – Leonardo, five, Ayrton, seven, and Evie, 12 – joined mayor Janice Henwood and More Radio's Jack the Lad onstage for the light switch on. The best dressed Christmas window winners, Burgess Hill Creative Community, also joined Jack on stage. Stitch Xpress came in second.

A Burgess Hill Town Council spokesperson added: “The community generously donated seven crates of food to the Christmas Hamper Project which will assist with the creation of 250 hampers, which will go to vulnerable people and families this Christmas.”

1 . It's Christmas in Burgess Hill The winners of the Mayor’s Christmas Card Competition, Leonardo (5), Ayrton (7), and Evie (12) joined Mayor Janice Henwood and Jack the Lad from More Radio on the stage for the light switch on Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

2 . It's Christmas in Burgess Hill It's Christmas in Burgess Hill took place in Church Walk on Saturday, November 25 Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

3 . It's Christmas in Burgess Hill It's Christmas in Burgess Hill took place in Church Walk on Saturday, November 25 Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council