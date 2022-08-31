Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company’s annual Help for Hospices week takes place from Monday to Friday, September 12-16, when the business aims to raise £30,000 for hospice charities across the south.

Covers will contribute £5 for every transaction made during the week and has pledged £20,000 to the campaign.

Each of its 14 depots will hold their own event and the Burgess Hill depot at Victoria Industrial Estate has arranged an anniversary themed bake-off on September 12.

Cover chairman Rupert Green said: “Since we held our first Help for Hospices week in 2015, we have given more than £185,000 to our local charities.

“Like all the hospices we support, St Peter & St James Hospice relies on donations to ensure it can continue to offer essential care and support to the community it serves.”

The Burgess Hill team will bake sweet and savoury treats, which will be judged by a hospice representative.

The entries will then be sold or auctioned to customers.

St Peter & St James Hospice has been providing palliative care and support for more than 40 years.

Wendy Agate from the hospice said: “Our mission is to provide the best possible care, in the right place, and at the right time to everyone who needs our support.