Police said the incident happened between 3am and 4am on Greenhurst Drive.

The door and window were damaged but nothing was stolen, they said.

A police spokesperson said: “If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this message please contact us online, or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.”