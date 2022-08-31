Burglary alert in East Grinstead: police appeal for witnesses after garage break-in
A garage was broken into in East Grinstead during the early hours of Thursday morning (July 25), Sussex Police have said.
Police said the incident happened between 3am and 4am on Greenhurst Drive.
The door and window were damaged but nothing was stolen, they said.
The crime reference number is 1180.
Most Popular
A police spokesperson said: “If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this message please contact us online, or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.”