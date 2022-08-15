Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This award recognises organisations that focus on sustainability and commit themselves to ‘sustainable best practice’, as well as making the world a better place.

The winners will be announced at an awards event on Saturday, September 20, at Buxted Park Hotel, Ashdown Forest.



The vehicle livery design company has placed sustainability at the heart of its operations, said managing director Lorraine Avery.

The Burgess Hill based Bluelite Graphics Group is a finalist in the Sussex Chamber Business Awards 2022

“We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award that recognises the journey that Bluelite is on to minimise its carbon footprint and reduce its environmental impact, in partnership with its employees, suppliers and customers,” she said.

Lorraine continued: “It’s also good to see that our core markets of publicly funded emergency services fleets are increasingly focused on supply chains contributing to sustainability goals.

“Bluelite is accredited to ISO 14001 for environmental management and we use independent assessors to chart our progress on our sustainability journey; we constantly challenge ourselves to do better.”

In recent years, Bluelite has introduced measures to reduce its environmental impact, like investing in renewable energy generation to reduce its carbon emissions.

Half of its power requirements are met by solar energy and the company uses low solvent inks, LED lighting and electric vehicle service support.

Bluelite Graphics supplies the majority of police, fire and ambulance services across the country.