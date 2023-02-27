Burgess Hill is home to one of the top 20 most beloved high street businesses in the UK, according to a trusted local shopping platform.

ShopAppy.com revealed that Caroline’s Fashion and Accessories made its 2023 list in the competition, in which hundreds of companies had been nominated and 12,000 votes had been counted.

ShopAppy said the winners included butchers, craft shops and children’s clothing boutiques, as well as cafés, chocolate makers and greengrocers.

Caroline Wilson of Caroline’s Fashion and Accessories said: “I am truly overwhelmed to have received this award. It means so much to me to have been recognized after all these years by my lovely and loyal customers. I’ve always loved what I do and this truly makes it worth it! Thank you everyone.”

ShopAppy.com said Caroline's Fashion and Accessories in Burgess Hill made its 2023 list of the top 20 most beloved high street shops in the UK

Now in its fifth year, #LoveLocalDay is an initiative that celebrates local business who are under pressure from inflation and rising energy bills.

Dr Jackie Mulligan, ShopAppy founder and expert on the Government’s High Streets Task Force, said: “We had more votes than ever this year and it shows the love people have for their local high street businesses. On behalf of all the ShopAppy team, I’d like to say a huge well done not just to the winners but also to all those businesses who were nominated and the people who went out of their way to vote for them.