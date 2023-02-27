ShopAppy.com revealed that Caroline’s Fashion and Accessories made its 2023 list in the competition, in which hundreds of companies had been nominated and 12,000 votes had been counted.
ShopAppy said the winners included butchers, craft shops and children’s clothing boutiques, as well as cafés, chocolate makers and greengrocers.
Caroline Wilson of Caroline’s Fashion and Accessories said: “I am truly overwhelmed to have received this award. It means so much to me to have been recognized after all these years by my lovely and loyal customers. I’ve always loved what I do and this truly makes it worth it! Thank you everyone.”
Now in its fifth year, #LoveLocalDay is an initiative that celebrates local business who are under pressure from inflation and rising energy bills.
Dr Jackie Mulligan, ShopAppy founder and expert on the Government’s High Streets Task Force, said: “We had more votes than ever this year and it shows the love people have for their local high street businesses. On behalf of all the ShopAppy team, I’d like to say a huge well done not just to the winners but also to all those businesses who were nominated and the people who went out of their way to vote for them.
“During the past three years, small high street businesses have had to endure a pandemic and an unprecedented cost of living crisis so it’s more important than ever that we show our support for them and spend local.”