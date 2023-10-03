Burgess Hill could get new micropub serving real ale and craft beer at site of former building society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Greg Ackerley from BHMP Ltd has applied to Mid Sussex District Council to change the use of 73 Church Walk from a Class E unit to an A4 licensed premises.

The plan would add one extra toilet to the unit and install a refrigerated room and bar. The application also includes a proposal for a sign at the front of the business, which will be painted on wood and illuminated with evenly up or down lighters.

The planning statement said: “This change of use is to open a micropub on the ground floor of the premises with a focus on serving real ale, craft beer and cider produced in Sussex and the neighbouring counties, bought directly from the producers in order to offer a premium product at a reasonable price to discerning clientele who will appreciate what is on offer. In addition to the main offering there will be a small but considered wine list along with a small but considered selection of spirits consisting of whiskey, rum and gin. We will also offer kombucha and alcohol free beer, cider and spirits. There will be no mainstream draught lager available, there will be no mainstream or mass-produced products on offer, nor will there be shots or cocktails.”

People can see the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications by searching for DM/23/2345.

The planning statement said that food would be traditional bar snacks, as well as charcuterie cheese boards and raclette. It added that the draft offering is focused on real ale served directly from the cask, as well as cider from a bag in a box and craft beer served from a key keg.

It added: “In keeping with traditional micropub values there will be no music, either recorded or performed live and there will be no entertainment or broadcasted sports.”

