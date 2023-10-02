BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Company starts work on bringing 200 new homes and 23-acre country park to West Sussex village

A house-building company has announced that it has started work on a new housing location that will bring 200 homes to Lindfield, as well as a 23-acre country park.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The properties are all being built under Vistry’s Bovis Homes brand at the Walstead Park development, which is off Scamps Hill.

Vistry said the company acquired the land last year, with detailed planning permission in place, while its application to vary these approved plans was given the go-ahead by Mid Sussex District Council on May 22. Visit bovishomes.co.uk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alex Jordan, regional managing director of Vistry South East, said: “Our plans for Walstead Park will deliver a highly desirable neighbourhood featuring high-quality new homes and a beautiful 23-acre country park. There will be a varied mix of home styles and sizes to suit people at different stages of life, and we will be including features, such as a network of footpaths, to make it easy for the new residents to enjoy their surroundings and the great outdoors.”

Most Popular
Bovis Homes is building its Walstead Park development in LindfieldBovis Homes is building its Walstead Park development in Lindfield
Bovis Homes is building its Walstead Park development in Lindfield
Read More
Read more: In photos – Burgess Hill Bonfire Night 2023 offers fiery fun

He said that 30 per cent of the properties will be affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

Alex said: “Walstead Park is in a great location, offering a quiet village life but with easy access to Haywards Heath, just two miles away. It is also a good commuting distance from London as the train from Haywards Heath gets into London Victoria station in around 50 minutes, while trains to Brighton take less than 20 minutes.”

Vistry said 140 homes would be for private sale with 60 affordable properties, including one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two, three, four and five bedroom houses. They added that solar panels are planned for all plots as part of the energy strategy for the site, which should reduce residents’ fuel bills and as carbon emissions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company said Walstead Park’s first homes are expected to be ready for occupation by the end of 2023. The new country park, they added, will feature footpaths, woodland and wildlife areas, as well as pedestrian and cycle links to Scaynes Hill Road and Snowdrop Lane. Walstead Park will also have children’s play areas and a wetland walk.

Related topics:LindfieldMid Sussex District CouncilLondon