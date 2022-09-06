The Six Gold Martlets in Church Walk is set to reduce prices on Thursday, September 15, only to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

A customer spending £10 on food and drink at the Wetherspoons pub, for example, will only pay £9.25.

“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets,” said the pub's manager, Kayleigh Pratt, adding that the difference in VAT for pubs and supermarkets is ‘unfair’.

The Six Gold Martlets in Burgess Hill pictured before the 12-day real ale festival in March this year. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2203182

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.

Wetherspoons has pointed out that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food and can use that saving to sell alcohol at discounted prices.