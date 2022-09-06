Burgess Hill pub set to slash prices to mark Tax Equality Day
A Burgess Hill pub has announced that it will cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent to mark Tax Equality Day next week.
The Six Gold Martlets in Church Walk is set to reduce prices on Thursday, September 15, only to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
A customer spending £10 on food and drink at the Wetherspoons pub, for example, will only pay £9.25.
“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets,” said the pub's manager, Kayleigh Pratt, adding that the difference in VAT for pubs and supermarkets is ‘unfair’.
All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.
Wetherspoons has pointed out that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food and can use that saving to sell alcohol at discounted prices.
Kayleigh said: “Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.”