Foundation Financial Planning, which has been in the area for more than 25 years, moved into the premises above HSBC two years ago.

The business recently expanded and decided to refurbish a new floor in the same building.

Managing director Gianni Campopiano and his team were joined by Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin and Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies.

Foundation Financial Planning in Haywards Heath launched its new state-of-the-art offices in South Road on Friday, September 2

The mayor said: "It is marvellous to see a true local business thriving in this tough market and I was very impressed with Gianni’s vision for the future and the knowledge and positive nature of his staff.

"Foundation Financial Planning run an excellent graduate trainee programme, investing in our youth, with many of the graduates choosing to remain in the business and going from strength to strength to look after their clients’ investments."

Mr Mundin said the business has a strong commitment to local employment, training and to charitable work.

From left: Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin, Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies and Foundation Financial Planning managing director Gianni Campopiano

He added: "It really is fantastic to see a local business supporting our local community and I wish Foundation Financial Planning every success from their stunning new offices.”

Gianni Campopiano said: "We are delighted with our refurbishment and the opening of the new floor was so enhanced by the Mayor’s attendance and the wonderful warm speech he gave.

"We hope to see many of our existing customers and new clients visiting us in the near future.”

Foundation Financial Planning offers a range of services, including independent financial advice, retirement planning and inheritance planning.

