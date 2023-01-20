Edit Account-Sign Out
Burgess Hill’s small businesses can apply for a free Energy Assessment Report as council allocates funds

A free Energy Assessment scheme is set to launch in Burgess Hill this month.

By Lawrence Smith
3 minutes ago

From January 31 small businesses will be able to apply for a free Energy Assessment Report thanks to a fund allocated by Burgess Hill Town Council.

A town council spokesperson said: “It is open to all Independent Businesses with nine employees or fewer with a solo premises in the RH15 post-code.

“The assessment will be carried out by a professional electrician who will produce a report showing where you may be able to upgrade systems within your premises or even simply change to using energy efficient LED bulbs, in order to contribute towards savings on your electricity bills each year.”

People can apply easily online via a form at www.burgesshill.gov.uk. Those who meet the eligibility criteria will be allocated a convenient time for the electrician to visit their premises.

Burgess Hill town council said there is no obligation to make any of the adjustments recommended but the scheme lets businesses see where they could make financial savings and adjust their environmental impact.

Burgess Hill Town Council leader Robert Eggleston said: “We all know that residents are going through a cost-of-living crisis partly brought on by the increase in energy costs. This is the same for businesses many of which are facing significant energy cost increases. By offering these free energy assessments to smaller enterprises we hope they will identify ways in which businesses can cut their energy bills. Along with some other economic initiatives introduced by the Town Council in recent months we are showing that we value and support our local economy.”

Find out more from January 1 at www.burgesshill.gov.uk.

