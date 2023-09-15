Students and apprentices have the chance to win unlimited katsu curries for a year thanks to Wagamama.

The popular Asian food chain, which has restaurants in Sussex and across the UK, is set to give the prize to one lucky noodle union member.

The giveaway marks both National Katsu Curry Day on September 27 and freshers week as students head to university.

To find out how to sign up to the noodle union visit noodleunion.wagamama.com.

Wagamama, a popular Asian food chain, has restaurants in Brighton, Chichester, Crawley and Horsham. Photo: Google Street View

Max Simons-Dukes, senior brand manager at Wagamama, said: “With the start of university just around the corner, we want to make freshers one to remember, which is why we’re excited to be serving up katsu across the country to our noodle union members, with one winning Wagamama for a whole year. We’re also pleased to announce the launch of Student Sundays, which will give students and apprentices more safe places to hang, and enjoy some exclusive food on us.”

Wagamama has restaurants at: 26 South Street, Chichester (01243 533955); unit 9 of Crawley Leisure Park (01293 699085); 20-22 East Street, Talbot House, Horsham (01403 275216); and Argus Lofts, Kensington Street, Brighton (01273 688892).

The restaurant chain said that 50 katsu curries will be up for grabs at every Wagamama across the UK between 3pm and 5pm but this is exclusively available to university students and apprentices signed up to the noodle union.

Wagamama noodle union President, Niko Omilana said: “To celebrate my re-election as president of the Wagamama student noodle union, I’m excited to bring back the iconic National Katsu Curry Day, and this year, it’s going to be bigger and better than ever. I’m also pleased to be launching a secret new dish as part of Student Sundays for my fellow noodle union members. Make sure to sign up t the noodle union so you don’t miss out on a free katsu, the secret dish and other epic prizes throughout the year.”