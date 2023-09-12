BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

This West Sussex hospital is top in the country, according to a national patient survey

A hospital in West Sussex has received top marks from its patients, making it one of the best in the country.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:52 BST
QVH came top in the country for nursing in the latest Care Quality Commission Adult Inpatient SurveyQVH came top in the country for nursing in the latest Care Quality Commission Adult Inpatient Survey
QVH came top in the country for nursing in the latest Care Quality Commission Adult Inpatient Survey

Queen Victoria Hospital (QVH) in East Grinstead scored highly in the latest Care Quality Commission Adult Inpatient Survey, released on Tuesday, September 12.

The results show that across 51 questions QVH received the highest score in the country from patients who had received inpatient care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nicky Reeves, chief nurse at Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to have been rated so highly by patients again and these results are thanks to the hard work and dedication of staff throughout our organisation. Whether staff work directly with patients or in any of our behind the scenes services, we can all be proud of what we have achieved and continue to look for ways we can do even better.”

Most Popular

See the full results at www.qvh.nhs.uk.

Read More
Read more: In photos – Haywards Heath Town Day hailed as ‘best ever’

In questions about nurses, QVH came first in the country. Patients felt nurses answered questions in ways they could understand. They also said they were included in conversations about their care, and said there were enough nurses on duty. QVH also came first for the experience of leaving the hospital. Patients said they left hospital with the right information about how to care for themselves and felt involved in decisions around leaving.

Patients also said staff gave patients the correct amount of information about their condition and treatment, while listening to their concerns.

The hospital managed to improve from last year’s good results in questions relating to hospital food and answering patients’ questions about operations.

Related topics:PatientsQueen Victoria HospitalEast Grinstead