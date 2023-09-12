This West Sussex hospital is top in the country, according to a national patient survey

A hospital in West Sussex has received top marks from its patients, making it one of the best in the country.

QVH came top in the country for nursing in the latest Care Quality Commission Adult Inpatient Survey

Queen Victoria Hospital (QVH) in East Grinstead scored highly in the latest Care Quality Commission Adult Inpatient Survey, released on Tuesday, September 12.

The results show that across 51 questions QVH received the highest score in the country from patients who had received inpatient care.

Nicky Reeves, chief nurse at Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to have been rated so highly by patients again and these results are thanks to the hard work and dedication of staff throughout our organisation. Whether staff work directly with patients or in any of our behind the scenes services, we can all be proud of what we have achieved and continue to look for ways we can do even better.”

See the full results at www.qvh.nhs.uk.

In questions about nurses, QVH came first in the country. Patients felt nurses answered questions in ways they could understand. They also said they were included in conversations about their care, and said there were enough nurses on duty. QVH also came first for the experience of leaving the hospital. Patients said they left hospital with the right information about how to care for themselves and felt involved in decisions around leaving.

Patients also said staff gave patients the correct amount of information about their condition and treatment, while listening to their concerns.