Charity Shop Girl to open new Guild Care shop in Southwick

​​Charity Shop Girl Jen Graham will be back in Sussex to visit three Guild Care charity shops – including opening a new shop in Southwick.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:57 GMT
The influencer will be opening the Worthing charity's new shop in Station Road, Southwick, at 11am on Thursday, February 1.

After lunch, she will be visiting its shop in West Street, Horsham, at 1.30pm and then The Broadway, Crawley, at 3pm to have a shop around and record content for her social media.

As Charity Shop Girl, Jen is a keen advocate for charity shopping and sustainable fashion. She has featured on ITV’s This Morning, where she talked with Alison Hammond about her love of charity shops and showcased some of the ways you can shop for key events during the year much more cheaply.

Guild Care area manager Darren Bamber with Charity Shop Girl Jen Graham, who found a fabulous Hobbs dress and matching boots at the charity's Hove shopGuild Care area manager Darren Bamber with Charity Shop Girl Jen Graham, who found a fabulous Hobbs dress and matching boots at the charity's Hove shop
Guild Care area manager Darren Bamber with Charity Shop Girl Jen Graham, who found a fabulous Hobbs dress and matching boots at the charity's Hove shop

Jen launched a partnership with Guild Care on the second anniversary of her CSG brand on TikTok, visiting its two superstores in Worthing and its new charity shop in Hove on December 7.

The Guild Care tour started this morning at the Woods Way charity superstore and donation centre in Goring. Jen was then taken to The Greenhouse charity superstore and donation centre in Meadow Road, Worthing, before ending the day at the new charity shop in George Street, Hove.

