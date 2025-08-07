Chichester-based film production company wins award for its campaign video against homelessness

A local company has won an award for its campaign with homelessness charity, which raised more than £75,000.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feel Good Films recently took home the Best Small Business Award at the Chichester and Bognor Business Awards.

The award was largely won thanks to the impactful short film it produced for the homelessness charity, Stonepillow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film, which was shot across one day in the heart of Chichester, was produced for Stonepillow’s winter campaign, and led to the charity raising more than £75,000 to help them continue supporting people experiencing homelessness.

Behind the scenes of the film that led to Feel Good Films' award win.

The story followed an individual who was engaging in normal day-to-day life, but was hiding the fact that she was homeless, highlighting the importance of the work that Stonepillow does.

Alongside winning the local award, the film was also shortlisted at the Smiley Charity Film Awards – a national award celebrating cause-based films.

Ranald Lloyd-Williams, Feel Good Films’ director said: “Not only has the film had recognition locally, but it has had UK-wide recognition. We’re thrilled that we’ve managed to support Stonepillow, a small Chichester-based charity, and helped them get national recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we grow as a company with expansions and international projects, we want to ensure that we’re still true to our roots and support local, Chichester-based organisations as much as we can.”

Behind the scenes of the film that led to Feel Good Films' award win.

This is just one example of Feel Good Films’ commitment to charitable causes, having worked alongside some of the region’s – and nation’s – biggest charities and good causes.

The Feel Good Films team has previously worked with Sussex Snowdrop Trust on a film campaign which told the stories of the families it supports to bring awareness to the impact that the charity has on families.

Ranald will also be taking on the London marathon this year, running 26.2 miles in aid of Sussex Snowdrop Trust – his second marathon in aid of the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feel Good Films also recently worked with Visit Birmingham & West Midlands on its Warm Welcome campaign – an initiative which aims to increase awareness of how hospitality businesses can create a more welcoming and inclusive environment for people with disabilities and accessibility needs.

Feel Good Films accepting the Best Small Business Award at the Chichester and Bognor Business Awards.

Ranald said: “We’re massively community-focussed, and love to do work that not only makes us feel good, but helps others to feel good. That’s why we work with organisations that make a real difference and will always support incredible charities that are really close to our hearts as a team.”