Chichester, Brinsbury, Crawley, Worthing and Haywards Heath colleges merge with Brighton group

He said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Brighton MET and Northbrook College into our family of colleges to create a dynamic, strong and resilient college group.“By bringing these colleges together, we are ensuring young people, apprentices and adults across the region can access a fantastic education, coupled with amazing student experiences which put them at the heart of everything we do.“We have a shared vision of providing the very best technical, vocational, A-level and professional education for both our current and future students. By combining our extensive expertise, knowledge, resources and our passion for education, we’ll be supporting the current and future needs of our diverse communities.“This wider group will be able to offer increased opportunities to students, along with employers and communities in our region.”Dr James Sarmecanic, outgoing Chair of the Corporation of Chichester College Group, added: “We firmly believe this merger will create a compelling regional group of colleges, equipped to confidently meet the skills needs of West Sussex and Brighton & Hove – both today and in the future.“Through this merger, we will expand our existing provision and progression pathways as well as facilitate closer collaboration with employers from a whole range of different industries, all to the benefit of our students.“We will retain agility to flex to the demands of local businesses, and combine our collective experience and knowledge to drive forward investment in young people, apprentices and adult learners across our region.“It is our aim to create sustainable and innovative education models, that encourage and stimulate growth while working in partnership with businesses and organisations to deliver employer-led training for the workforce of the future.”Having come to the end of his tenure as chair, Dr Sarmecanic is stepping down and will be succeeded by Helen Kilpatrick CB.Across the group, there will also be some changes to individual college leadership teams.Vicki Illingworth takes her place as executive principal and will lead a team of four principals across the group to ensure it delivers in its commitment to champion excellence in teaching and learning.