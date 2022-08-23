Chichester Cineworld: Residents react to news that cinema at risk of closure

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of media outlets reported that Cineworld was preparing to file for bankruptcy last week.

But on Saturday (August 20) Cineworld suggested it may be putting up a fight as it announced it was committed to being the ‘best place to watch a movie'.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cineworld

In a tweet, a spokesperson for Cineworld said: “All of our Cineworld cinemas are open for business as usual, and we continue to welcome Cineworld Unlimited members and all of our customers, across the UK and Ireland.

“We remain committed to being the Best Place to Watch a Movie.”

Chichester residents responded to the news on social media with a number of readers suggesting high ticket and snack prices could be to blame.

Iain Jessup said: “I prefer Chichester Cinema at New Park, where prices are reasonable, you can see the whole season offering on line and in the brochure and you can take a drink in.

"Add that to friendly volunteers and some unusual films, what’s not to like?”

Nic Tangs Dunnaway: “If they weren’t so expensive more people might have been able to afford to visit. Bognor Picturedrome is always busy because they charge a reasonable price, £3.50 during the week and £4.50 at the weekend for an adult.”

Tracy Ann May, from Havant, said: “I can get my train fare and a ticket to Vue in Gunwharf for about £3 less than just a ticket to Cineworld and although Gunwharf is a bit rubbish, you can have a good lunch there and a browse round the shops.”

Jemma Louise said: “Doesn’t surprise me because of the cost of going to them now.

"It’s actually cheaper to drive to Vue in Portsmouth and see a movie there instead.”

Stuart Blunden added: “Sadly have to agree with others comments about company profit margins, no doubt however that they were pressured by their own costs that meant the margins were unavoidable, Business Rates and Rents upon a substantial property.