Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The futures of Cineworld’s four Sussex cinemas – in Crawley, Chichester, Brighton and Eastbourne – looked under threat, following the revelations made in a Wall Street Journal report.

The Times also reported that the mammoth cinema chain is ‘set to shut cinemas’ and ‘shake up’ the boardroom.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cineworld has now taken the step to issue a statement on social media.

Its post on Twitter read: “All of our Cineworld cinemas are open for business as usual, and we continue to welcome Cineworld Unlimited members and all of our customers, across the UK and Ireland.

“We remain committed to being the best place to watch a movie.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Cineworld Group Plc has struggled with rebuilding audience figures following the pandemic.

Other media has said the company’s market value has more than halved and that Cineworld blamed a lack of blockbuster films.

The futures of Cineworld’s four Sussex cinemas – in Crawley (pictured), Chichester, Brighton and Eastbourne – looked under threat, following the revelations made in a Wall Street Journal report. Photo: Google Street View