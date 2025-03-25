Chichester mother-daughter gym buddies prove fitness can bring families closer together

For many families, finding quality time together can be a challenge.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 45-year-old fitness enthusiast, Clare Allen, and her 13-year-old daughter Lucy, their local leisure centre has become more than just a gym, but a place where they can strengthen both their bodies and their bond.

The mother-daughter duo are members of The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Chichester District Council, and have been visiting the gym since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare believes that being active together has strengthened their relationship and would encourage other mothers and daughters to consider taking up exercising together. She said: “I think it’s great to set an example and show how important it is to make fitness a part of your everyday routine.”

Clare and Lucy Allen at The Grange Community Leisure Centre

Lucy was the first to join The Grange Community and Leisure Centre when she started secondary school, quickly taking to the Junior Gym sessions with her friends. Her enthusiasm was contagious, and just a month later, her mother Clare followed suit, inspired by the diverse range of classes and opportunities to expand her fitness routine beyond running.

“Lucy loved telling me about all the exercises she did at the gym,” Clare recalls. “She was so excited about it that we started going together on weekends and during the holidays.”

While their workouts started separately, they soon began to complement each other’s strengths. Lucy, with her background in gymnastics, excelled at strength-based exercises, while Clare’s endurance training pushed Lucy to improve her cardio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She encourages me to do more strength work, which has been really good for me,” said Clare. “And in return, I help her with cardio. I also love hearing about her day when we’re cycling together.”

Currently, they enjoy their time in the gym together, with Lucy eagerly awaiting her 16th birthday when she can finally join the fitness classes alongside her mother. They also make the most of their access to the Taro Leisure Centre swimming pool, enjoying swims together during the school holidays.

Beyond the gym, their active lifestyle extends to the outdoors. Lucy plays for a girls’ football team, while Clare is her biggest supporter on the sidelines. As a sporty family, they also enjoy tennis, bike rides, and long walks with their dog, Bertie.

“Exercise has always been a major part of my life, and now Lucy’s too,” said Clare. “It’s great fun, keeps us feeling energised, and makes a huge difference in our day-to-day lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Mother’s Day, Clare and Lucy won’t be celebrating in the traditional way, as Lucy will be taking part in her Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award practice expedition. However, they have planned a special outing the week before - a picnic and a long walk in the New Forest with Bertie.

For Clare and Lucy, The Grange Community and Leisure Centre is more than a leisure centre - it’s a place where they motivate and inspire each other, proving that exercise isn’t just about staying active, but also about spending quality time together and building lasting memories.

Clare continues: “Exercise has always been a major part of my life (and now Lucy's). It is great fun, and it makes me more productive at work and energised throughout the day.”

Stuart Mills, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “It’s inspiring to see a mother-daughter duo making the most of our facilities and having such a positive experience, benefitting them both physically and socially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also fantastic to hear of members utilising our Junior Gym. We believe it’s incredibly important for young people to have the opportunity to prioritise their health and wellbeing, so it’s great to see the local community making the most of this offering.”

Everyone Active’s Junior Fitness and Gym memberships for 11- to 15-year-olds allow access to state-of-the-art gym facilities. As well as the gym, juniors can also take advantage of the swim facilities and junior group fitness classes.

To find out more please visit the website here: Junior Fitness Memberships - Everyone Active