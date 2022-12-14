Fashion and homeware store Joules has shut its doors in Chichester this week.

The East Street retailer has closed down after the company went into administration earlier this month. The firm has since partnered with Next which will own 74 per cent of the equity, while the company’s founder, Tom Joule, will own the remaining 26 per cent.

The number of shops has been reduced from 124 to just 100.

It is not yet known how many job losses there have been at the Chichester branch.

East Street. Picture by Kate Shemilt

The Joules team was unavailable for comment.

A statement about the new partnership was posted on the company’s website above a list of the stores that had closed.

Simon Wolfson, NEXT chief executive said: "We are excited to see what can be achieved through the combination of Joules' exceptional product, marketing and brand building skills with NEXT's Total Platform infrastructure."