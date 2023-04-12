Recent weeks have proven Chichester to be a fast paced and diverse environment for business. We’ve taken a look at some of the most recent comings-and-goings in the city centre.

While several empty retail units still blight patches of the city’s high streets, an array of diverse independent businesses have been popping up in their place. One recent success story is tucked away towards the top of North Street. The Sty In Chi opened in the city last month, offering a broad range of delicious foods and the venue is still holding on tight to its bustling lunch time trade.

"It’s been really busy,” co-owner Angie Warnes said, “We’ve been pleasantly surprised at how much everyone has supported us.”

South Street. By Kate Shemilt

Walk through the looming columns of the Buttermarket and you’ll see new signage appearing for Joanna’s Boutique Tearoom which is set to take over the former Patisserie Valerie site — empty for for years.

The tearoom’s original site is still in Storrington and there has been a cheery response from Cicestrians who have visited. “This will be an absolute asset to Chichester! Joanna’s in Storrington is one of a kind,” said one keen reader.

But while there have been a range of recent arrivals — many shoppers will have noticed a number of larger high street names disappear from the city.

Paperchase in North Street has closed down after the business went into administration last month leaving a great gap in the shop fronts on the city. Clinton’s, a competitor around the corner on East Street has also upped sticks and left the city. The greeting card chain still maintains a a presence in about 200 shops around the country.

Across the road, River Island has put on an ‘everything £10 or less sale’, amid rumours circulating that the fashion retailer is set to shut its doors by the end of the month. The shop’s staff and the company’s press office were approached for comment.

Plans for Pret A Manger to make a return to the city appeared earlier this year but any trace of the planning application appears to have vanished.

One planning application that hasn’t appeared, however, spells trouble for North Street haberdasher H & F Haberdashery & Fabric as permission is being sought to put up a ‘To Let’ sign above the shop.