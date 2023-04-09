A sign announcing the arrival ‘soon’ of the quality boutique tearoom Joanna’s to Chichester’s Butter Market in North Street was welcome news. There are also instances of ‘To Let’ signs changing to ‘Let’ in the city centre. But there remain too many empty premises. Here are some of them. What stores would you like to see fill them? https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/business/consumer/revealed-this-is-who-will-occupy-the-deserted-patisserie-valerie-shop-unit-in-chichesters-historic-butter-market-and-it-is-good-news-for-the-city-4097433

Chichester is one of the most attractive cathedral cities in the world – with an historically vibrant centre marked out by four streets heading in their four compass directions. But there are too many empty shops in the heart of the city as our photographs reveal.

Every two months we are revisiting the city centre to check on the number of empty shops and to encourage the community to debate what stores should occupy them.

In January, we were inundated with sensible suggestions. The popular choice amongst shoppers responding to our story on Facebook was to call for Primark to move to the House of Fraser premium site.

But not everyone agreed. There was also huge support for more independents to be helped to set up shop. One reader on Facebook wrote: “Primark would be an amazing addition to Chichester but I wouldn’t mind seeing independents thrive in Chichester rather than getting run out by high business rates and rent.”

Another said: "More clothes shops and bigger outdoor shops. It would also be nice to see the council give discounts to local businesses to sell local produce. A city like Chichester should be vibrant but it currently looks disappointing and not that attractive.”

Someone else commented: “I feel we need to get the essence of Chichester back. Chichester thrived during the post war decades of the 50s, 60s, and early 70s. This was because of small shops providing what people needed, covering all age groups. I would like to walk the four streets of Chichester without thinking this could be anywhere as they are no different. I miss the art shop, a decent gift shop, handbags and suitcases and a record/cd shop.”

So what firms would you like to see move to Chichester? Tell us at [email protected] and we will work with groups that have the best interests of Chichester at heart like the BID and the district council to try to bring them here.

1 . IMG_1135.JPG One of the empty shops in Chichester city centre in April, 2023 Photo: Gary Shipton

