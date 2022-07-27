The UK’s largest housing association called the damage to its systems ‘extensive’, adding that it would mean ‘a long period of disruption’ as its infrastructure is rebuilt.

A Clarion spokesperson said: “We are now confident that our Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, which is our main store of customer data, was not accessed.

“We are continuing the investigation into the extent to which data held in other repositories may have been impacted.

“We’re very sorry that our services continue to be disrupted.”

Clarion said people can book emergency repairs on 0300 500 8000.

People can also use online live chat from 8.30am to 8pm Monday to Friday (Wednesday 10am to 8pm), and from 10am to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday, where they can also report non-emergency repairs.

Clarion said heating and hot water repairs are unaffected and can be reported to the gas contractor.

Planned improvement works are still going ahead and Clarion is still carrying out critical safeguarding work.

But Clarion said the company is currently unable to provide up-to-date balances on rental accounts.

A spokesperson said: “It is important that you continue to make your rent payments, including any charges you are responsible for, such as service charges.

“This also includes payments towards any arrears you may have.

“If you make payments through your Clarion online payment portal, Allpay Direct Debit, PayPoint (using your Allpay card), standing order or bank transfer, there are no changes to these services.”

“Housing Benefit and Universal Credit Payments will continue to be made to us as normal, unless your claim has stopped,” they added.

Clarion said it would advise residents on whether they need to do anything about data protection but said there is ‘no evidence’ to suggest people need to tell their banks about the incident.