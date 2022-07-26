The organisation works in Mid Sussex and other parts of the county, providing advice, support and housing for some of the most vulnerable people in the area.

The new chief executive will succeed Andy Winter, who is retiring in January 2023 after 37 years with the organisation (20 as chief executive).

Kelvin MacDonald, the chair of the board of trustees, said: “This is a very exciting opportunity to lead and grow one of Sussex’s leading charities and housing organisations.

“We are looking for someone to build on the platform being left by Andy, taking the organisation to new heights and to positively meet the challenges we will face over the next few years and beyond.”

Kelvin said: “Whoever we appoint will be responsible for a charity and registered housing provider with a turnover of £17.5m with more than 320 staff.

“The person will provide the overall strategic direction and management of our advice, support and housing services, aligned to our Mission and Values.

“They will provide inspiration and leadership to a committed and friendly team to achieve key outcomes for our clients, tenants, partners and stakeholders.”

In 2021/22 the organisation stopped 1,777 households from becoming homeless, 688 through advice services in Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings.

BHT Sussex said the ideal candidate would be from ‘an organisation of comparable complexity and scale’ with experience of working in social housing, charities, the public sector or in mental health services.