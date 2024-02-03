Closed Haywards Heath restaurant shortlisted in 12th British Kebab Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On January 5 this year the restaurant announced its closure on Facebook.

A spokesperson said: "We are saddened to close our Fatma’s kitchen restaurant indefinitely. We have been together with you in good times for many years and we are very lucky for that. We loved the people living in Haywards Heath and we served them with pleasure. As Fatma ‘s kitchen team, we thank everyone I hope you think the same about us. We wish success to the new owners of our restaurant.”

Fatma's Kitchen in The Broadway is one of the shortlisted businesses in West Sussex for the Best Kebab Restaurant Regional category of the 12th British Kebab Awards. Photo: Google Street View

The restaurant offered authentic Turkish cuisine cooked by award-winning chef Fatma and her team.

The British Kebab Awards are sponsored by Just Eat and the shortlist has been curated by a panel of distinguished judges. To see finalists visit britishkebabawards.co.uk/british-kebab-awards-2024-finalists.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder and organizer of the British Kebab Awards, said: “The 12th British Kebab Awards shortlist is a testament to the culinary excellence and innovation within the kebab industry. It's an honour to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of these establishments that have impressed our discerning panel of judges.”