'Closing down' banners appear on windows of Burgess Hill shoe shop

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 17:08 BST
A Burgess Hill shoe shop is set to close its doors.

Mid Sussex Times photographer Steve Robards took photos of Shoe Zone in Market Place Shopping Centre this morning (Thursday, September 26) that show black and yellow ‘closing down’ banners in the windows and ceiling of the store.

The photos come after news stories earlier this year about Shoe Zone closing branches in locations like Newton Abbot; Hinckley, Leicester and Cromer, Norfolk. The chain previously closed 13 stores in 2023, including one in Broad Street, Seaford.

This newspaper has not been informed of the date of the closure yet and Shoe Zone has been approached for comment.

