Co-op in Bosham set to reopen following ramraid with forklift truck

The Co-operative Food store in Station Road, Bosham, is due to reopen on Wednesday, May 10.

By Matt Pole
Published 3rd May 2023, 07:58 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 07:59 BST

Following a ramraid with a forklift last year, the store has had extensive structural works carried out and a new shop front installed.

Inside the fridges have also been replaced which will improve energy efficiency as part of Southern Co-op's commitment to sustainability.

To reduce food waste, the new store will also offer Too Good To Go - a leading surplus food app connecting customers to restaurants and stores that have unsold food.

The Co-operative Food store in Station Road, Bosham, is due to reopen on Wednesday, May 10The Co-operative Food store in Station Road, Bosham, is due to reopen on Wednesday, May 10
Lindsay Costello, store manager, said: "Thanks to all our customers for bearing with us whilst we got the store back and running again. Everyone has been working extremely hard behind the scenes to make this happen.

"There are a few new products in store so I'm really looking forward to getting back in there and so are my colleagues."

The Station Road store will continue to offer customers a bakery, takeaway hot and cold drinks and food including a few new additions.

As a co-operative, members can also access exclusive Southern Co-op offers as well as help raise money for food banks with 2p being added to the pot per qualifying transaction every time a customer swipes their membership card.

Southern Co-op is celebrating its 150th birthday this year after being founded in Portsmouth in 1873.

To find out more about the store and Southern Co-op's history, visit https://southern.coop/150-years-of-southern-co-op.

