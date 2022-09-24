Devastation as Co-operative store in Bosham ram-raided with a forklift
Photos show police officers at the scene of a ram raid in Bosham this morning.
The images show the entrance of The Co-operative food store, on Station Road totally destroyed,
A Sussex Police spokesperson said the incident took place at 3am this morning, after thieves forced entry into the building with a forklift.
They went on to say: “Witness accounts state a cash machine containing an unknown amount of money was then loaded onto a blue pickup truck by three men in balaclavas. The pickup truck was later found abandoned by officers on Sheepwash Lane in East Lavant.No arrests have been made and enquiries are continuing. Anyone with relevant information or footage can report online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 161 of 24/09.”
