Co-op set to reveal new-look West Sussex store following £1million transformation

Co-op is ready to reveal its new-look Southwick Square store following a £1million transformation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The date for re-opening following a seven-week programme of works and improvements has been announced.

The new-look store will include a range of added services, including a Costa Coffee Express machine, self-service tills, a Click and Collect service, InPost lockers and Amazon and DPD parcel collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New refrigeration enhances the fresh, chilled and frozen range, and supports Co-op’s work to further cut its carbon footprint, plus Co-op’s focus on food-to-go and meal deals.

Co-op is ready to reveal its new-look Southwick Square store following a £1million transformation. Picture: Dimitris Legakis

Tony Hatfield, Southwick Square store manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to invest in our Southwick Square store – the works will be really transformative, with a fresh new look and layout it looks fantastic.

"We would really like to thank the community for their support during the works. We are proud to be part of the local community, and with a focus on delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone – we’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support Southwick.”

The near 5,300 sq ft store supports 20 local jobs. It will launch on Friday, November 7, and will open between 7am and 10pm Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soft plastic recycling will be available, making it easier for shoppers to return harder to recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.