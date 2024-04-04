Company hopes to bring new ‘Olympic standard’ climbing centre to West Sussex with more than 80 parking spaces

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WSX Climbing Ltd has applied to Mid Sussex District Council to create the facility on land west of Rowfant Business Centre in Wallage Lane, Rowfant.

The application is also for 86 car parking spaces, six disabled spaces and 30 cycle spaces, as well as associated access, servicing, and landscaping.

People can view it at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/0540.

The design and access statement said: “The proposals will provide a ‘first class’ Olympic standard climbing centre that has been designed for all climbers of all abilities, whether an individual or part of local and district schools, community and activity clubs.”

It said the proposed development will be for general multi-standard climbing and include a 15m climbing wall to Olympic Standards. It will also have: a bouldering wall, abseiling, an external climbing wall, facilities for group bookings, speed climbing, a gymnasium/ fitness centre, a merchandise shop, space for team building experiences, conference facilities, a fitness studio for online training, training rooms, changing room, locker and shower facilities, and a kitchen and café. The design and access statement said the facility would be fully accessible too. The proposed opening hours of the venue are 10am to 10pm on Monday to Friday and 9am to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The design and access statement also said the Landscape and Visual Appraisal had concluded that the proposed centre and landscape enhancement works could be ‘successfully integrated into the surrounding context without significant effects on the current visual amenity and experiences’.

A planning statement by JPB3 on behalf of WSX said: “Climbing is a popular ‘adventure sport’ that brings numerous physical and mental health benefits to participants. WSX proposes to construct a new climbing centre which, meeting the needs of beginners, intermediate, advanced, and elite climbers, will be a first-class specialist sporting faciality in the district.”