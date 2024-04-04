Construction company plans to demolish large house in Burgess Hill and build 30 homes with 63 parking spaces

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bellway Homes (South London) Ltd/Homes England wants to demolish Woodfield House in Isaacs Lane for the project.

Its proposal is also for 63 car parking spaces, 114 cycle spaces, associated access, open space and landscaping. People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/0487.

The company applied via its agent McConnell Planning who created the planning statement for the 1.40-hectare site.

The planning statement said: “Overall, this is a high quality development that will support and enhance the character and appearance of the wider area, which is undergoing significant change through the Brookleigh development.”

It said the proposed development would be accessed from the adjacent Brookleigh development and said there would be connectivity with Brookleigh’s range of facilities and infrastructure.

The planning statement said: “This also allows for additional tree retention within the site and an improved layout that is focussed around a central area of open space with many houses fronting onto this open space.”

It added: “The design of the proposed dwellings is consistent with the dwellings approved on the adjacent Brookleigh development so that the proposed development will integrate well with Brookleigh.”

The application site is about 1km to the north of Burgess Hill. The planning statement said outline planning permission (DM/19/3769) was previously granted on September 11, 2020, for 30 dwellings on the site with access via Issac’s Lane, together with the provision of public open space, associated infrastructure and landscaping. However, the planning statement said the permission for this was not implemented and has now expired.