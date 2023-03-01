Since the global coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the face of our town has changed a lot.

While some hospitality sector businesses were forced to shut down, we have also seen the opening of some amazing food and drink ventures.

Here, we celebrate some of the restaurants, cafés, bars, take-aways and other food-related offerings to have opened in Worthing in the last three years.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, so if you would like your new food business to be featured, please let us know.

It comes after the BBC looked at Ordnance Survey data on how our high streets have changed since the beginning of Covid.

So, here are 27 of the newest food and drink venues in our town.

Perch on the Pier Sister to the Perch in Lancing, Perch on the Pier opened in 2022

Crudo Crudo, on Marine Parade, just celebrated its first birthday, having opened in February 2022.

Vudu Serving delicious cocktails and small plate dishes, Vudu opened in Warwick Street in late 2021

Sakura Sushi and Bento This new sushi and bento box venture is in Portland Road, having opened just three months ago, in November 2022