Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
13 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Greggs responds to rumours about plans for new bakery in Worthing

National bakery chain Greggs has addressed rumours it plans to open a new store in Worthing.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:35 BST

Chatter on social media has suggested it is to open a new branch in the unit formerly occupied by HSBC in Broadwater. The site, in Broadwater Street West, has been vacant since the bank closed the branch in 2015.

A spokesperson for Greggs said: “Greggs is always looking into new shop locations. While we are unable to confirm anything at the moment, we will be sure to share any information in due course.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
33 of Worthing’s newest cafés, restaurants, bars and take-aways
Most Popular
The former HSBC site in Broadwater could become a Greggs bakeryThe former HSBC site in Broadwater could become a Greggs bakery
The former HSBC site in Broadwater could become a Greggs bakery

If Greggs does choose to open in Broadwater, it will be the second bakery to open there this year. Earlier this month, small Sussex bakery chain Real Patisserie opened its first Worthing store in Broadwater Street West, just over the road from the vacant HSBC unit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Greggs already has two branches in Worthing – in Montague Street and Chapel Road.

The former HSBC site in Broadwater could become a Greggs bakeryThe former HSBC site in Broadwater could become a Greggs bakery
The former HSBC site in Broadwater could become a Greggs bakery
Related topics:GreggsHSBCBroadwaterSussex