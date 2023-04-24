Chatter on social media has suggested it is to open a new branch in the unit formerly occupied by HSBC in Broadwater. The site, in Broadwater Street West, has been vacant since the bank closed the branch in 2015.

A spokesperson for Greggs said: “Greggs is always looking into new shop locations. While we are unable to confirm anything at the moment, we will be sure to share any information in due course.”

The former HSBC site in Broadwater could become a Greggs bakery

If Greggs does choose to open in Broadwater, it will be the second bakery to open there this year. Earlier this month, small Sussex bakery chain Real Patisserie opened its first Worthing store in Broadwater Street West, just over the road from the vacant HSBC unit.

Greggs already has two branches in Worthing – in Montague Street and Chapel Road.