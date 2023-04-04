Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

33 of Worthing’s newest cafés, restaurants, bars and take-aways

Since the global coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the face of our town has changed a lot.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 1st Mar 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 09:46 BST

While some hospitality sector businesses were forced to shut down, we have also seen the opening of some amazing food and drink ventures.

Here, we celebrate some of the restaurants, cafés, bars, take-aways and other food-related offerings to have opened in Worthing in the last three years.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, so if you would like your new food business to be featured, please let us know.

It comes after the BBC looked at Ordnance Survey data on how our high streets have changed since the beginning of Covid.

So, here are 27 of the newest food and drink venues in our town.

HAVE YOU READ? UPDATED Worthing's new shops: 34 businesses that have opened since Covid hit in 2020

Nando's opened in March, 2023

1. Nando's

Nando's opened in March, 2023 Photo: Katherine HM

Perfect for a spot of al fresco café culture, The Flour Pot bakery's latest branch, in Brighton Road, opened in June, 2022

2. The Flour Pot Bakery

Perfect for a spot of al fresco café culture, The Flour Pot bakery's latest branch, in Brighton Road, opened in June, 2022 Photo: Katherine HM

Serving delicious cocktails and small plate dishes, Vudu opened in Warwick Street in late 2021

3. Vudu

Serving delicious cocktails and small plate dishes, Vudu opened in Warwick Street in late 2021 Photo: Katherine HM

Sister to the Perch in Lancing, Perch on the Pier opened in 2022

4. Perch on the Pier

Sister to the Perch in Lancing, Perch on the Pier opened in 2022 Photo: JPIMedia

Next Page
Page 1 of 9
BBC