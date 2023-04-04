Since the global coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the face of our town has changed a lot.

While some hospitality sector businesses were forced to shut down, we have also seen the opening of some amazing food and drink ventures.

Here, we celebrate some of the restaurants, cafés, bars, take-aways and other food-related offerings to have opened in Worthing in the last three years.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, so if you would like your new food business to be featured, please let us know.

It comes after the BBC looked at Ordnance Survey data on how our high streets have changed since the beginning of Covid.

So, here are 27 of the newest food and drink venues in our town.

1 . Nando's Nando's opened in March, 2023 Photo: Katherine HM

2 . The Flour Pot Bakery Perfect for a spot of al fresco café culture, The Flour Pot bakery's latest branch, in Brighton Road, opened in June, 2022 Photo: Katherine HM

3 . Vudu Serving delicious cocktails and small plate dishes, Vudu opened in Warwick Street in late 2021 Photo: Katherine HM

4 . Perch on the Pier Sister to the Perch in Lancing, Perch on the Pier opened in 2022 Photo: JPIMedia