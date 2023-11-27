33 stunning photos of this festive Sussex winter lights trail – and it's open now

Spellbinding illuminations, projections and interactive installations come together to create a magical evening in the Sussex countryside.

As in previous years, Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens is hosting Leonardslee Illuminated – an after-dark winter trail featuring music and theatrical performances woven into a festive dream.

My husband, children and I visited for the opening weekend, in what was our second year in a row experiencing the joy of this experience. We also took my parents, siblings and their families, who were experiencing the wonder for the first time.

My first bit of advice to anyone visiting is to allow plenty of time. You’ll be given a time slot to walk the trail, but before you go on it, the entrance area is filled with stalls, rides and an indoor market to explore. There’s also walking performers, such as mythical fairies, an interactive photo experience, fire performers and marshmallow roasting. We spent a good hour-and-a-half just eating, drinking, playing, shopping and being merry here before we even started on the trail (and then spent another half an hour there on the way out!).

The trail itself takes around 60-90 minutes, but it completely depends on the pace you walk at, how many times you pause to take pictures and if you stop at the café half-way round for refreshments (on a very chilly Saturday night some hot chocolates and mulled wines were very much appreciated to warm us up for the second leg).

Without wishing to sound cheesy, if I had to sum up Leonardslee Illuminated in one word it would simply be ‘magical’. The custom soundscape, created just for the show, coupled with the colourful lights and projections onto the natural landscape is just breathtaking.

We came last year, so I knew roughly what to expect, but it was every bit as wonderful as I remembered it. And the first-time gang in my family were just as impressed.

The trail takes a different route this year, but still centres around the showpieces like the moon, earth and stars on the lake. Some of the installations are the same, but there’s also new pieces to see and enjoy.

I love the dancing fountains that light up to a soaring musical score. And the majestic planet Earth, I could stand there and watch it lit up, with such majestic music playing softly in the background, for hours.

We also all loved all the beautiful stars, flowers, animals, baubles and more lining the route.

We ended our trip around the gardens with a stop in the Clocktower Café at the end of the route for one more warm drink.

It left us all feeling incredibly festive, and was the perfect start to our Christmas season.

Tickets, starting from £16 for adults and £9 for children, are still available on the Leonardslee Illuminated website, where you will also find more information.

1 . Leonardslee Illuminated Leonardslee Illuminated is on now and runs on selected dates until December 21, 2023 Photo: Katherine HM

2 . Leonardslee Illuminated Leonardslee Illuminated is on now and runs on selected dates until December 21, 2023 Photo: Katherine HM

3 . Leonardslee Illuminated Leonardslee Illuminated is on now and runs on selected dates until December 21, 2023 Photo: Katherine HM

4 . Leonardslee Illuminated Leonardslee Illuminated is on now and runs on selected dates until December 21, 2023 Photo: Katherine HM