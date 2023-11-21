Inside the spacious Sussex spa and golf hotel that 'provides the perfect retreat' for its guests

Just ten minutes from an East Sussex town is a sprawling hotel with facilities for every type of visitor.

Near to Uckfield lies the East Sussex National, a family-owned hotel providing cosy spa breaks, a golfing retreat and up-to-date facilities for business conferences, events and weddings.

My husband and I spent a night there enjoying the spa, dining in the restaurant and generally relaxing in this spacious countryside escape.

As we walked through the revolving doors and into the huge atrium, we were struck at the size of the place. There’s a high ceiling with a great big chandelier, a view into the bar and a reception desk, where we received a really friendly check-in.

Our room was on the third and top floor, and like all the 100 plus rooms in this hotel had a view over the two championship golf courses on site. On a grey and rainy day, it felt like we had walked into a cosy haven. The room was big and bright, and the bed was huge.

There was also a large bathroom with a bath and separate walk-in shower. Coffee and tea-making facilities are provided in the room, along with bottled water and biscuits.

HAVE YOU READ? New Worthing clothes shop has opened – and it looks warm and inviting inside

After a quick look at our room, it was time for our spa treatment. The Horsted Health Club and Spa can be used by hotel guests and is also open to non-resident members. Hotel guests can access it from within the hotel using their room key card.

After checking in, we were offered a choice of three treatments for our express 25-minute session. We both opted for a salt and oil scrub, having never had it before, although a message or facial was tempting. Our therapists quickly came and collected us from the health spa waiting area, and we were shown to a larger treatment room where we could both have our scrub together. It was a really relaxing experience, and we both felt our skin felt softer and smoother afterwards.

Afterwards, it was straight into the dark and soothing relaxation room, off which there is a separate sauna, steam room, aromatherapy room and rainfall show, just for spa guests.

Having spent a while enjoying the facilities, we headed over into the swimming pool area, where there is a really large pool along with a jacuzzi and another steam room and sauna. We spent another good chunk of time just chilling out here before it was time to get ready for dinner.

Our booking was 7.30pm in the hotel’s flagship Pavilion restaurant, which we felt gave us plenty of time to enjoy the spa facilities first.

Depending on the package you have booked, you can choose from a two or three-course menu, or order a la carte. We were able to mix and match some of the items, which gave us plenty of choice.

My goats cheese and potato dauphinoise starter was a sumptuous treat, while my husband’s scallops were cooked to perfection.

My husband had perfectly cooked steak and chips for main, while I kept it veggie and had sweet potato and cauliflower curry.

Dessert was chocolate ganache for me, while my husband had the delectable peanut and banana.

The service was seamless and the vibe was chilled. Rounded off with a drink in the bar, it was the continuation of a really relaxing day.

The next morning, I reluctantly left my super comfy bed to head down to the pool. Although it’s hard to get up early, it’s really worth it to have the pool area practically to yourself. I swam a good few lengths, had the jacuzzi to myself and generally worked up an appetite for breakfast.

And it’s a good job I did, as along with the full English, I enjoyed self-serve pancakes and syrup, Yoghurt and granola, fruit and some pastries. And that was washed down with two coffees and juice.

I just about rolled back to my room to check-out on time at 11am, but not before checking out a few of its interesting features.

The walls are lined with old black and white photographs, a collection collated by the late owner. There’s also a gorilla sculpture and sculptures of a herd of deer around the back.

This is such a versatile hotel it would suit couples, friends, family and work colleague groups. We’ll definitely be back.

For more information, and to book, see the hotel’s website.

1 . East Sussex National This hotel is perfect for leisure and business travellers, with its large spa and huge conferencing facilities Photo: Katherine HM

2 . East Sussex National This hotel is perfect for leisure and business travellers, with its large spa and huge conferencing facilities Photo: Katherine HM

3 . East Sussex National This hotel is perfect for leisure and business travellers, with its large spa and huge conferencing facilities Photo: Katherine HM

4 . East Sussex National This hotel is perfect for leisure and business travellers, with its large spa and huge conferencing facilities Photo: Katherine HM