'Absolute star' - Dad praises plumber who helped his wife and baby at scene of A27 collision in West Sussex

A Bognor man, whose wife and baby were involved in a minor car accident in Littlehampton, has spoken out to publicly thank a plumber who helped at the scene.

Alfred Masons said the collision happened around 7.45pm on Monday, October 13 – at the ‘Littlehampton end of the A27’.

Alfred’s wife was driving home from her mother-in-law’s house, with the couple’s nine-month-old baby, when the incident happened.

Stranded and shaken, she was fortunate to be helped by a passing tradesman, named Brett Shorter – from Hayling Island. Brett is a plumber, who was on his way home from work after an emergency call.

“I received a call saying that my wife and child had been in an accident – but they were safe,” Alfred said.

“They were with a gentleman called Brett, who stayed with my wife and our young baby, for two and a half hours, until I could reach them.

“When I turned up, I couldn’t thank him enough for his kindness.”

Brett’s help didn’t stop there. After ensuring the mother and child got home safely, he returned again later that evening, with Alfred, to tow the couple’s car back.

“It was just such a lovely thing he did for my little family,” Alfred said.

"I must say, this man was an absolute star.

"I grabbed a couple of bottles of wine from our cellar to give to him as a thank you but he totally refused.

"He said: ‘I would not take that, I did it from the heart’.”

Alfred said he was incredibly touched by the gesture and hopes Brett receives the recognition he deserves.

Alfred also confirmed that his wife and baby were thankfully not hurt after the collision.