Adur and Worthing Councils said collections have been continuing after an agreement was reached to end the bin strike on Thursday.

"Unfortunately some roads were missed today while crews were trying to clear the backlog," a council statement read on social media.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If your refuse or recycling collection was missed today, please put your bin back out on Monday morning by 6.30am. Roads that were missed today will be collected first.

"Thank you for your patience while we catch up on missed collections and apologies for the disruption this is continuing to cause."

Click here to double check when your bin day is.

How much will staff earn after bin strike?

It was announced on Thursday morning that GMB Union members who work in refuse, recycling and street cleansing had voted to accept the councils' latest pay offer and suspend their strike action.

Adur and Worthing Councils said collections have been continuing after an agreement was reached to end the bin strike on Thursday. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A series of measures for new pay grades have established for some workers, whilst there will be improved weekend and bank holiday pay for cleansing crews and an increased specialist skills payment for HGV drivers.

Under the deal, the services bin crew loaders will be moved to the top of Grade 3 of the Local Authority Pay Scale which equates to £22,129.

Cleansing drivers will move to the top of Grade 4 or £24,920. In addition an already implemented skills payment for HGV drivers will be increased from £2,700 to £3,500.

The councils said it had already begun a review of the service post pandemic and 'this will continue', with full job evaluations being conducted within the service. Click here to read more.