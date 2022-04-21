The GMB Union has announced that members who work in refuse, recycling and street cleansing have this morning (Thursday, April 21) voted to accept the Adur and Worthing Councils' latest pay offer and suspend their strike action.

The pay deal will mean an increase of 8.2 per cent for refuse loaders on the pay award previously offered and accepted by members of another union, GMB revealed.

Cleansing drivers will see their pay rise by 10.4 per cent above the previous offer, with some HGV drivers 'set to emerge with 20.7 per cent more'.

GMB said the new deal will be 'implemented immediately', rather than over the coming weeks and months. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Gary Palmer, GMB regional organiser, said: “This is a tribute to our members, and their dedication and determination to win an award that properly reflects the hard work they put in every day, and especially over the last two years.

“It would have been very easy for them to just accept the award that they were offered, but they collectively decided to say: ‘No, I’m worth more than that'."

Bin collections resumed in Adur and Worthing last Tuesday, after four weeks of strike action, following an agreement between the councils and the union to pause the strike.

Bin collections resumed in Adur and Worthing last week after four weeks of strike action. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

It will also include a 'commitment by the council' to 'complete a job evaluation process' on HGV driver and phase leader roles, with these changes to be implemented within three months.

A GMB spokesperson added: "While the strike will be called off with immediate effect, the union have agreed with the council an option to bring its members back out on strike until November, should any of these commitments not be honoured within the agreed time period."

Mr Palmer said staff were advised they were being offered a 'great deal' and they were allowed to decide for themselves 'what they are worth', adding: "[They] now have a deal which is not below inflation, but instead reflects market rates for this sort of work and keeps them ahead of the cost-of-living crisis.

“The union would again reiterate our thanks to the residents and businesses within Adur and Worthing for their support and understanding throughout this dispute.

“Our members are of course committed to continue the cleaning up process that has already begun, and will have this carried out as soon as possible.