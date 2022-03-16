Jordan Luxford, of A Star Waste Management, said he has been inundated with hundreds of phone calls, texts and social media messages after offering to collect people's rubbish for £5 a bin.

"I woke up on Monday to hear no ones bins were being collected," Jordan said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Some places were taking £3 per bin bag which is absurd [so] we're offering to take £5 per bin.

"We won't earn a lot from it after tax, we are not doing it to line our own pockets.

"I'm just trying to help out and stop the bins from overflowing and make the streets look tidy.

"We don't want the streets overflowing with rubbish."

Jordan said at least 600 bins need to be collected in Worthing before Friday.

Jordan Luxford (inset) is offering to collect people's rubbish for £5 a bin

He added: "All the people who have been calling us are saying how angry they are about it.

"It's unbelievable.

"You expect more from the council when we are paying council tax.

"I feel for people."

Members of the GMB union, from the refuse, recycling and cleansing department, followed through with a threat to go on strike at the depot in Lancing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Find out more about A Star Waste Management on its Facebook page.

The bin strike has sparked an angry reaction on social media.

Commenting on the Herald Facebook page, Ursula Barham wrote: “Wondering why we are paying [the] council, bins aren’t collected because of strikes, potholes are the size of two-bed apartments and groups are formed to clean-up the roads.”

Sally McMahon added: “Just received our council tax which has gone up, will we get a refund for the weeks of non-collection, not to mention there are weeks that the green bins are not collected in the winter. This is a health hazard.”

Georgie Rose said there is ‘already a rat problem’ in her street and fears the bin strike ‘is going to make it worse’.

Adur and Worthing Councils said that residents who are 'concerned about rubbish piling up', can book a slot at West Sussex County Council's two waste recycling sites in Shoreham and Worthing.

The sites are now open until 6pm and more slots have been made available here.

Click here to read the latest on the bin strike in Adur and Worthing.