A 13-year-old boy sustained wounds to his torso after a stabbing in Chapel Road on Sunday afternoon (March 13).

Armed officers responded to the scene and five youths were detained.

Sussex Police said a further two children were taken into custody, bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

"All seven children have been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue," a police spokesperson confirmed today (Wednesday, March 16).

Police have since warned that youth violence will 'not be tolerated', as detectives continue to investigate the incident which happened around 4.45pm.

Searches of the area, including the use of a police drone in Liverpool Gardens, have also taken place. Click here to see pictures from the scene.