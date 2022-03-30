Adur and Worthing bin strike: 'We are running out of options to be honest'

An ‘open invitation’ has been offered to both the council’s Chief Executive, Catherine Howe, and officials from UNISON to attend the picket line in Lancing.

A GMB spokesperson said: “In light of the latest delays and accusations towards GMB by other parties involved with resolving the ongoing dispute over pay, GMB are giving these other parties the chance to address striking workers to put their case, concerns, and requests directly to a workforce unimpressed with the current deal on the table and with their refusal to meet formally with their union of choice.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The offer comes with a commitment that once they have addressed members, GMB would be prepared to hold a paper ballot to measure members’ views on the council’s/Unison’s offer and to pause or even end the strike should members choose to do so.”

Rubbish piling up in Marine Place, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Mark Turner, GMB B50 Branch Secretary, said the union is ‘running out of options’, adding: “So the strike goes on and meanwhile during this game-playing the rubbish is accumulating in the streets of Adur and Worthing and the paid officers of the council are able to avoid their obligation to end the dispute.”

Gary Palmer, GMB regional organiser, said staff 'want to address the issues and seek solutions'.

He added: "Our offer to management and UNISON to talk to GMB members is made in good faith and in the hope that if other parties feel what they have to say is fair for staff and the service, they will be prepared to stand in front of strikers to give them that information and hopefully take questions which might lead to our members voting to accept the pay offer on the table and returning to work.

“We’ve heard for weeks now how the Chief Exec and the council want this matter settled as soon as possible on behalf of residents so here’s the chance to do so.

Gary Palmer, GMB regional organiser, said staff 'want to address the issues and seek solutions'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"It’s a simple choice: accept our offer and come down to try to do so yourself, or recognise that you need to do so formally with the GMB union around the table."

The latest statement from GMB comes after the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) was asked to intervene.

The leadership of the GMB conducting the bin strike is the subject of a formal complaint to the governing body of unions about its actions in bringing the service to a halt.

Rubbish piling up in Marine Place, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

After lodging a complaint, UNISON – described by Adur & Worthing Councils as the ‘officially recognised’ union – decided that it now cannot sit down formally to discuss ways of resolving the strike and resuming the service to residents.

A councils spokesperson said: “Without both unions present at formal talks working towards a joint recognition agreement allowing both to negotiate on pay and conditions the councils have had no choice but to postpone talks scheduled for [Tuesday].”

The TUC has been asked to intervene after allegations over the way the GMB moved into the refuse, recycling and cleansing service just before Christmas, ‘recruiting members and immediately threatening strike action’.

“In an effort to keep the discussions going it has invited the GMB to continue talking informally,” the councils said.

“Councils are also still working towards more formal talks, hopefully with both unions, on Thursday.

“The councils have also called on the TUC to step in quickly to support their call for a suspension of the strike.”

A meeting last Thursday morning involved officers from Adur & Worthing Councils, UNISON and the GMB – whose members are in the third week of a strike.

The councils had seemed optimistic and ‘welcomed signs of a positive approach’ in talks ‘aimed at ending the bin strike’. However, according to the GMB Union, ‘recognition was discussed but pay wasn’t’. Members then voted to continue with the strike action.