The leadership of the GMB conducting the bin strike is the subject of a formal complaint to the governing body of unions about its actions in bringing the service to a halt.

After lodging a complaint, UNISON — described by Adur and Worthing Councils as the 'officially recognised' union — decided that it now cannot sit down formally with the GMB and the councils to discuss ways of resolving the strike and resuming the service to residents.

A councils spokesperson said: "Without both unions present at formal talks working towards a joint recognition agreement allowing both to negotiate on pay and conditions the councils have had no choice but to postpone talks scheduled for today."

The TUC has been asked to intervene after allegations over the way the GMB moved into the refuse, recycling and cleansing service just before Christmas, 'recruiting members and immediately threatening strike action'.

"In an effort to keep the discussions going it has invited the GMB to continue talking informally," the councils said.

"Councils are also still working towards more formal talks, hopefully with both unions, on Thursday.

"The councils have also called on the TUC to step in quickly to support their call for a suspension of the strike."

Responding to the news on social media, the GMB Sussex Branch wrote: "Chaos continues in the service for the next four weeks."

GMB responded directly to the council to say the meeting postponement was 'hugely disappointing at this stage', adding: "We met last week in good faith to seek a solution to the current industrial dispute.

"We even conceded to UNISON being there at your request to explore your suggested possibility of recognition within the bargaining unit as a way of speaking to GMB on the formal basis you felt was needed to settle a formal dispute around pay and to see a suspension of the current strike action.

"With [the] issuing of additional notice of strike action on a positional protection basis means that it will take continuous days of action up to now the April 23, if we don’t issue further notices at anytime."

A meeting last Thursday morning (March 24) involved officers from Adur and Worthing Councils, UNISON and the GMB — whose members are in the third week of a strike.

The councils had seemed optimistic and 'welcomed signs of a positive approach' in talks 'aimed at ending the bin strike'. However, according to the GMB Union, 'recognition was discussed but pay wasn't'. Members then voted to continue with the strike action.

It is understood UNISON 'believes it can no longer work together' with the GMB in waste services because of its ongoing actions.

In a joint leader statement on Monday (March 28), Neil Parkin, leader of Adur District Council, and Kevin Jenkins, leader of Worthing Borough Council, called on binmen to 'pause' their strike action.

There has been no indication from GMB that the strike will be paused.

"At the heart of the UNISON complaint is that GMB leadership have breached Principle 4 of the TUC Disputes Principles & Procedures 2019 which concerns disputes when two or more unions are involved," the councils spokesperson said.

"This says ‘no official or unauthorised stoppage of work or action short of a strike will take place before the TUC has had time to examine the issue [and] the union or unions concerned are under an obligation to take immediate and active steps to get their members to resume normal working'."

The councils said GMB first made contact on December 21, immediately threatening industrial action.

The spokesman added: "While we would welcome TUC involvement in addressing this local issue it means we have no choice but to suspend formal talks in the light of this.

"This means our residents continue to suffer the consequences of the strike action.

"The TUC guidelines are clear when there is a dispute between two unions and that is that industrial action should be suspended and a return to work instigated.

"We understand UNISON’s position and would request again that the GMB pause its actions while this is investigated.

"It should not be forgotten that talks with UNISON have resulted in pay awards for waste service staff that were above most neighbouring councils deals, including one which the GMB agreed after taking strike action."

The council said residents in Adur and Worthing 'do not deserve to be caught up in this', adding: "We have said we will talk to anyone as our review into pay and conditions continues but we must accept that UNISON has an agreement with us.

"It is ethically right that we accept its legitimacy to represent staff across all of our services, not just waste.

"While recognition agreements can be informal they have a legal basis when it comes to negotiations on pay and conditions.

"Only a joint recognition agreement would allow both unions to represent all workers in the waste service and this is what councils were working towards."