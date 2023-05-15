Plans for a pub near Chichester to build a pizza shack have been approved this week.

The pizza shack plans at the Anglesey Arms

Retrospective plans for the Anglesey Arms in Halnaker to install the new area were given the go-ahead on Thursday, May 4.

The wood and corrugated iron pizza shack had already been installed but the pub management did not yet have the correct permissions.

The district council’s economic development service team supported the plans and stated they viewed the pub as bringing a ‘positive contribution’ to the district’s tourism offering.

A letter of support read: "The Economic Development Service supports this application. The pizza shack development at the pub is a customer offering that contributes to maintaining the financial viability of the business.

"It is well-established that public houses are amongst the facilities that contribute to the wellbeing and sustainability of residential communities. Economic realities are such that most pubs now have to rely on at least some trade from outside the immediate locality, but that does not necessarily negate their value as a local community facility.

“In addition, we view the pub as providing a positive contribution to the tourist offering in the District and provides employment opportunities.”

