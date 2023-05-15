Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school

Anglesey Arms pub near Chichester has pizza shack plans approved

Plans for a pub near Chichester to build a pizza shack have been approved this week.

By Joe Stack
Published 15th May 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:22 BST
The pizza shack plans at the Anglesey ArmsThe pizza shack plans at the Anglesey Arms
The pizza shack plans at the Anglesey Arms

Retrospective plans for the Anglesey Arms in Halnaker to install the new area were given the go-ahead on Thursday, May 4.

The wood and corrugated iron pizza shack had already been installed but the pub management did not yet have the correct permissions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The district council’s economic development service team supported the plans and stated they viewed the pub as bringing a ‘positive contribution’ to the district’s tourism offering.

Most Popular

A letter of support read: "The Economic Development Service supports this application. The pizza shack development at the pub is a customer offering that contributes to maintaining the financial viability of the business.

"It is well-established that public houses are amongst the facilities that contribute to the wellbeing and sustainability of residential communities. Economic realities are such that most pubs now have to rely on at least some trade from outside the immediate locality, but that does not necessarily negate their value as a local community facility.

“In addition, we view the pub as providing a positive contribution to the tourist offering in the District and provides employment opportunities.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In accordance with the permission, the district council said that the shack should only be used between 12pm to 9pm Monday to Saturday, and from 12pm to 8pm on Sunday’s and bank holidays.