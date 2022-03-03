Another new shop opens in Horsham

Another new shop has opened for business in Horsham.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 3:00 pm

Pepa’s Patisserie in Crawley Road, Roffey, sells a range of cakes, breads and pastries.

Owner Pepa Petrova said the shop is open six days a week, but closed on Mondays.

The shop joins a number of new stores that have opened recently in the town.

Pepa Petrova

And it will soon be joined by yet another further along Crawley Road.

That shop - a household goods store called Onkaar Pandora Box - is aiming to open ‘before May.’

It will sell a range of hardware, DIY, stationery, toys, gifts and seasonal items.

Pepa's Patisserie in Crawley Road, Roffey, Horsham

